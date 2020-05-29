City of Morehead donating tables and chairs to local restaurants

Many restaurants are trying to return to normal.

Our sister station WKYT reports the city of Morehead is trying to help businesses that may not have enough tablesto meet the new social distancing guidelines.

Mayor Laura White Brown says the tough times for local businesses and restaurants have not changed just because many are back in business.

So the city is planning to empty its own closets of tables and chairs in order to provide more outside dining.

"The local businesses are the backbone of communities especially, in eastern Kentucky. So making sure they survive is the overall goal for anyone so if you have resources like tables and chairs and can lend those out, I think it's a great opportunity to help those businesses," said the mayor.

The mayor says she would also like to see others take advantage of this idea in hopes the trend could grow and help even more businesses.