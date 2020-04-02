City of Manchester sets executive order for curfew on minors under the age of 18

On Thursday the city of Manchester established a curfew for minors the age of 18 years or younger.

This curfew states any person within that age can not be in the public between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

This comes amid further support to help stop the spread of COVID-19 under an already declared State of Emergency.

The curfew does not apply if the minor is with a parent or legal guardian or is traveling to and from to work.

This order will remain in effect until the termination of the Declaration of Emergency Order which was issued on March 24, 2020.

This order will start immediately and is effective Thursday, April 2nd.