City of London celebrates New Year's Eve with 2020 ball drop

People gathered Tuesday night in London to celebrate New Year's Eve.

One of the families excited to spend New Year's downtown was the Canfield family. They were passing through on their way to Gatlinburg.

"We actually did it look it up online, just to see if anything was going on downtown. And, decided to swing through and check out a little bit of live music," said Aaron Canfield.

The family said they usually watch a ball-drop online, but this year they are excited that London brought that experience off I-75.

Several of the people we talked to, came from the Manchester New Years' event earlier today.

Food vendors lined up down Main Street around the Wildcat stage.

At midnight the city of London will drop its 2020 New Year's ball right beside the stage.

Parts of downtown London on Main Street are closed.