City of Hyden puts its history on display

A museum will soon be coming to the City of Hyden.

Mayor Carol Joseph bought one of the oldest buildings in Hyden, which is located next to the park.

The building was originally a store, before turning into a post office and later a beauty salon.

Joseph plans to have the upstairs devoted to oral history. She plans to interview some of the elderly in the community and hear their stories.

Downstairs there will be craftsman shows and items the community is offering to donate.

"I have quite a big collection myself that's just in a storage building, so they can come down here and people can actually look at them. I actually have the original Leslie County Jailhouse window at my house. Iron bars. That's one thing I plan to display out here," said Joseph.

She was inspired to start this museum after seeing one in Campton.

They plan to start renovating the building soon.