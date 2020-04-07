City of Hyden issues curfew order for younger residents

Starting immediately, some people living in one Eastern Kentucky city will have to be in their homes by a certain time.

As part of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hyden Mayor Carol Joseph is putting a curfew in place for those under 18 until further notice.

The curfew will be in effect every day of the week from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m.

There are some exceptions, however.

They include if the child is with a parent or other adult above the age of 21 or if they are going to or coming home from work, provided the return is within one hour of when their shift has ended.

In the release from the city, officials state those who are not in compliance with the curfew could be cited or fined.