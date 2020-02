As much of Eastern Kentucky faces flash flooding Thursday, Hyden Mayor Carol Joseph declared a state of emergency.

In a document to be sent to Governor Andy Beshear, Mayor Joseph says that she has "expended the maximum amount of equipment, time, and personal effort" that the city is capable of.

She has asked Gov. Beshear for assistance as the flooding has caused "considerable human suffering and widespread damages."

See how flooding has impacted the region here.