City of Hazard to crack down on unsafe and blighted properties

The City of Hazard will soon start inspecting unsafe and blighted buildings within the city limits with the help of community members.

The city will look at properties that pose a safety risk to community members.

"Properties that could be fire hazards could be issues you know. If they collapse they could fall onto another house or if someone was nearby they could hurt somebody," said Bailey Richards, Downtown Coordinator for the City of Hazard.

The city stressed the importance of reading the linked material on what defines a "nuisance property." The city will have paper copies available in City Hall.

