Citizens Bank of Kentucky celebrates 110th anniversary

Employees with Citizens Bank of Kentucky celebrated its 110th anniversary, Friday.

According to the bank's website, it was established in 1910 in Paintsville under the name "Paintsville Bank and Trust Company."

The business has branched into 12 different locations with around 160 employees.

Marketing and Sales Assistant Stephanie Gillespie told WYMT although many things have changed within the banking world, one thing has remained the same.

"At the core, we still believe the customers are the most important thing in the bank and budding those relationships. It's working and it proves itself every day. It's growing and we're happy to serve the communities that we live in," Gillespie explained.

There are branches in Johnson, Pike, Magoffin, Floyd, Carter, Boyd and Clark Counties.

Friday, many of their customers received a mug with a personalized "Citizens Bank" cookie inside.