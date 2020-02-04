Cincinnati man is State of the Union guest

A Cincinnati man will get a first-hand look at Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

Tony Rankins of Cincinnati, Ohio was invited to sit with the first lady at Tuesday night's State of the Union address. (Source: Gray DC)

Tony Rankins was invited to sit with the first lady when President Donald Trump gives his annual speech to the nation.

After serving in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, Rankins suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and became addicted to drugs. He lost his job and his family, served several prison sentences, and ended up living out of his car. A company called Our Investments helped train Tony in carpentry, painting, brick work, and other construction trades. Today, he lives and works in an Opportunity Zone in Cincinnati.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau caught up with Rankins at the White House to hear more about his story and how he feels about being invited to Washington.

