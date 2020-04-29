Churches discuss preparations needed to resume in-person services

Some Kentucky churches are at the center of a possible lawsuit over mass gatherings.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron hinted at this Tuesday when he said that religious institutions should have the freedom to decide whether to have in-person gatherings and the governor should not be telling them not to.

Kentucky’s attorney general says he wants to back up pastors who feel possibly the Governor has overstepped his authority in specifically banning mass gatherings involving churches. He’s threatened legal action.

“I’m just kind of sad we have to go there. I think churches need to consider the needs of their congregation and their community,” said Pastor Tom Graef of Grace Fellowship Church in Lincoln County, Kentucky.

Like nearly every church in Kentucky, Grace Fellowship has not had any in-person services in more than a month due to COVID-19.

“Not only do I have a fear of this virus, so that we are cautiously taking care of the community, but I’m also cautious about losing our liberties,” said Pastor Graef

Pastor Graef would rather have all these seats filled, but he says their virtual services have been a big success.

“I actually think it’s helped our church. I think we have made new contacts. People are hungry to get back to church.”

Pastor Graef also mentioned that Grace Fellowship, as well as many churches, are already preparing for the day in-person services resume.

He says one idea is to go to multiple services with cleaning in between.

“So we could stay separated, 30, 40 maybe 50 at the most, even 25, set the chairs up in family units.”

Another possible precaution taken could be for all churchgoers to wear masks.

Pastor Graef said he would be willing to do this too, “but the reality is if we can get the masks, and they want us to wear the masks to be together, I’ll do what it takes until it is safe for our community to meet together.”

In light of all the possible precautions churches could take, he also mentioned that government officials do not need to set in stone permanent rules because of temporary problems that could further erode freedom.

Graef says it will be great when that day happens but says in the meantime they will find ways to be together even if that means staying physically apart.