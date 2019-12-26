Christmas police chase lands man in jail

A police chase on Christmas Day ended with a man behind bars.

Around 6 p.m., Whitley County Sheriff's deputies were on patrol in Woodbine. They tried to stop a pickup truck for multiple traffic violations at the intersection of Highway 6 and Highway 26.

Deputies said the truck took off towards Corbin, then turned onto Cumberland Falls Highway at a high speed. They saw the driver throw plastic baggies out of the window near Owens Auto before turning onto I-75 northbound.

By this point, Kentucky State Police, Corbin City Police and a Laurel County K9 unit had joined the chase. The pickup truck slammed to a halt on the shoulder of the interstate and the driver jumped the guardrail, running down Tennessee Street in Corbin.

Police finally found the driver in a neighborhood off Barton Mill Road. Vincent Caldwell of Mount Vernon was arrested and charged with fleeing and evading police officers, wanton endangerment first and second-degree, tampering with physical evidence, DUI and a host of traffic charges.

"We are thankful for a safe resolution to this situation and it was only successful due to the actions of multiple agencies working together in a coordinated effort," Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley posted on Facebook. "We are fortunate to have so many quality agencies surrounding Whitley County."