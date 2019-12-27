'Christmas for the Fishes': The gift that keeps giving

As the holidays come to a close, Christmas trees are finding their way out of the spotlight. But that does not mean they have outlived their usefulness.

Kentucky Division of Fish and Wildlife's annual "Christmas for the Fishes" project kicked off December 26, giving new life to discarded Christmas trees.

The project recycles natural Christmas trees by using them to create habitats for fish in lakes across Kentucky.

"A lot of the lakes in the state are over 50 years old. So, some of the natural wood habitats that we've had deteriorate over time," said Eastern Fisheries Program Coordinator Kevin Frey.

Across the commonwealth, there are 39 designated drop-off points for trees. According to officials, those trees do not have to be wrapped or bound but should be clear of decorations and wires.

The trees will serve as food and shelter for many young and older fish, keeping them safe from predators as water levels fluctuate.

"When we get to winter, they're drawn down to 'winter pool' level. So a lot of the habitat that they're using is exposed and fish get pulled out of it," Frey said.

He said keeping the fish safe and fed is the only way to keep the population thriving as the seasons change, which he said is also a good thing for fishermen.

Frey said the number of trees donated has dropped over the years, prompting the department to stress the importance of the project.

A full list of drop-off points is available at fw.ky.gov.