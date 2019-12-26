Christmas fire puts Kentucky man in hospital with serious burns

A Madison County man is in critical condition after his home caught fire on Christmas Day.

Sister station WKYT reports Ralph Coyle was taken to the hospital with serious burns.

"As of right now he's in critical condition. He's going to be unconscious for, they know a couple more days probably, and I guess time will just tell," said Doug Coyle, the victim's son.

The fire started around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Waco community. Neighbors saw the flames and called 911.

"He's 78 years old. That's the only worst thing against him. He's burned pretty bad," Coyle said.

Firefighters do not know what caused the fire, but the victim's son said he has an idea. He thinks there must have been an explosion because the glass from the front windows scattered as far as the end of the property line, right to the road.

"I hope everybody keeps him in their prayers," Coyle said. "I hope everything is good."