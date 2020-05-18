Chris Stapleton postpones 'All-American Road Show' tour until 2021

Country music superstar Chris Stapleton took to Facebook Monday to announce the postponement of his '2020 All-American Road Show' tour.

"We’ve made this decision with the health and safety of our fans, touring family, and the communities we travel through as our number one priority," the Johnson County native said.

Several shows have already been canceled due to COVID-19.

The 'Concert for Kentucky,' featuring Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Yola, was postponed in late March. That concert is still scheduled for April 24, 2021. It will take place at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Another concert will be held in Knoxville in September of next year. The show at Thompson-Boling arena is slotted for September 23, 2021.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. For those unable to attend a rescheduled date, you will have 30 days to obtain a refund that will be made available at your point of purchase.