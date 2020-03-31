Chris Stapleton Kroger Field concert postponed

A concert date scheduled for late April will now take place almost one year to the day later.

Johnson County native Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Yola were scheduled to perform at Kroger Field in Lexington on April 25th.

Tuesday morning, Ticketmaster announced on their website the date will be moved to Saturday, April 24th, 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus.

On the listing for the concert on the company's website, the following letter from the Stapleton family was attached:

To our Friends & Family in Kentucky,

While we'd love nothing more than to see you all at Kroger Field next month, it is with everyone's best interest in mind that we are rescheduling A Concert For Kentucky to Saturday, April 24, 2021.

This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we've worked closely with the University of Kentucky and all artists involved to find the best date possible. We are excited to share that Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow, and Yola will all be performing on the rescheduled date.

All tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date, and please contact your point of purchase for any further ticketing questions.

We can't wait to see everyone next year at A Concert For Kentucky, and in the meantime please stay healthy at home.

Sincerely,

Chris & Morgane Stapleton