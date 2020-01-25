Chilly weekend conditions

Cloudy conditions continue on your Saturday.

Today & Tonight

With moisture sticking around this morning, some of us will see a slight wintry mix and some flurries early this morning. No major impacts are expected with the wintry mix. We are not expecting any accumulation. Higher elevations have the best chance of seeing maybe a light dusting. We stay more on the dry side as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures remain on the chilly side with highs only getting to the upper 30s.

Tonight, we will hold onto that cloud cover through the overnight hours. We could see some flurries trickle back down late this evening into early Sunday morning. Lows will drop below freezing for most of us, into the lower 30s.

Tomorrow

Gloomy conditions continue into your Sunday. With some moisture still around we can't rule out a chance for some more flurries, but we look to stay on the drier side, especially after the late morning hours. Temperatures will go from below freezing in the morning to the lower 40s by the afternoon.

Rain chances return late Sunday night into Monday. The cloud cover Sunday night will keep us above freezing with overnight lows only getting into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

Clouds and scattered rain chances continue for your Monday. Highs will be in the mid-40s with overnight lows in the mid-30s. We could see a little bit of a wintry mix Monday morning as well, but just like the weekend, we are not expecting any major impacts.

I think we will start to see those clouds clear out slowly but surely as we head into the last few days of January with dry conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the low to mid-30s.

We could see rain chances return by next weekend. We will keep an eye on that, but for now, enjoy your Saturday!

