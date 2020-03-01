Chilly start, warm afternoon

March is here, and it brought warmer weather along with it! You'll be able to put away the winter gear later today, temperatures warm up this afternoon.

Today & Tonight

We will wake up once again to below freezing temperatures. Most of us will be in the mid to upper 20s this morning, so you will need the heavy jackets! Clear and sunny skies continue this morning. We also stay on the dry side as well, so conditions are looking good if you need to be out on the roads. By the time we get into the afternoon hours temperatures skyrocket. Most of us will see highs today in the upper 50s nearing 60. You will be able to shed off the heavy jacket by then, and you should be good with just a hoodie or a light jacket.

Clouds build up later this evening, and we will see mostly cloudy skies going into tonight. The cloud cover will keep us above freezing with overnight lows only expected to get into the mid to upper 40s. Rain chances move back in really late Sunday night.

Extended Forecast

Highs remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s throughout the first few days of March. Scattered rain chances return Monday and it looks like soggy conditions continue through Wednesday.

Models are hinting at high rainfall amounts next week so we could see local high water issues. This is something we will keep an eye on closely. There is still time for this forecast to change.

We look to dry out by Thursday and sunshine returns to the mountains. Temperatures remain warm in the upper 50s to lower 60s for the end of the week.

The weekend ahead is looking really good for now. Temperatures are in the mid-50s, and sunshine will stream down on the mountains both days.

