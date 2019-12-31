Chilly New Year's Eve, nice start to 2020

You'll need to bundle up tonight if you are heading out for any New Year's Eve plans!

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

We'll continue to see a few clouds here and there throughout the evening with mostly cloudy skies taking over. By midnight, those temperatures look to be in the mid-30s so bundle up for any of those late New Year's Eve plans.

By New Year's Day, we will be waking up to temperatures in the lower 30s and a few clouds. We should see more sunshine by the afternoon hours with highs in the mid to upper 40s. The first day of 2020 looks nice, but that won't continue too much longer. Clouds will increase later Wednesday night ahead of our next system.

Extended Forecast

Soggy conditions return for your Thursday with highs in the lower 50s. Rain chances look to become more scattered on Friday, but still a gloomy day. Highs will be pretty warm as well with temperatures reaching near 60 on Friday.

This system will continue to push through the mountains on Saturday. Highs will drop throughout the day and with moisture sticking around we could see that rain transitioning into snow throughout the day on Saturday. As far as the timing and how much, we still have some time to figure that out. Right now, models are in pretty good agreement for seeing some light accumulation Saturday night into Sunday. However, we will be warm on Thursday and Friday so everything that does fall on Saturday will take a little longer to stick. Higher elevations have a better chance of seeing accumulating snow.

We'll see this system get out of here by Sunday afternoon. Highs will be pretty chilly with temperatures only in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Temperatures warm back up slightly by Monday with highs in the mid-40s.

Paige Noël