Child counseling continues despite social distancing

As the coronavirus continues to spread we are all facing new stresses. Physical and psychological health risks are just some of those, and with schools and businesses such as child therapists operating differently, children are particularly vulnerable.

"Now is a good opportunity for parents to kinda tap into therapy/mental health services as they see these changes in their children," said Hilary Baker, a child trauma therapist with Cumberland Regional Behavioral Health.

As a trauma therapist, Baker says her main concern is children being at home alone and no longer around what she calls 'mandated reporters'.

"Being around teachers, maybe they are not keeping consistent doctor's appointments or school personnel."

These are the people who often make reports when seeing children act differently or have concerns about their home life.

"Now they kind of are more isolated in their home environment and we do not always know what they home environment is like."

With telehealth restrictions lifted on certain methods of communication, children can now call Skype and even use Facebook messenger to reach out for help.

"We are in a mindset that we are prepared for what may be coming down the road and we continue to stay present," said Baker.

And where some may think therapy is only for major troubles Baker says it can represent use for many things. "How you can establish your own routine how we can empower you if you feel like you are losing resources, what can we build back in," she said.

Present during a time where social distancing is encouraged, programs through Green Dot allow moments of reassurance.

"They planted different signs that had tips on ways that we could continue to help prevent violence," said Baker.

Educating communities on how to be more aware of abuse during these times.