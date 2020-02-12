Chief justice warns of potential job cuts in Kentucky judicial branch

Kentucky's chief justice says the governor's scaled-back budget proposed for the judiciary would jeopardize nearly 400 jobs in the judicial branch.

Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. spoke to a House budget review subcommittee on Tuesday.

He said Gov. Andy Beshear's budget proposal falls nearly $49 million short of fully funding court operations for the next two years. He says court operations would take another $7.5 million hit each year through a fund transfer.

Minton says if lawmakers go along with the governor's recommendation, the judicial branch would have to cut 387 positions, or 11 percent of its non-elected workforce.