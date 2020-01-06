Chances for sun, rain and snow in the next 36 hours

It should be a beautiful start to the week, but buckle up. It looks to be another busy few days in the weather world.

Today & Tomorrow

Sunny skies will greet you on this Monday. It will be on the chilly side early, but should warm up into the mid-40s this afternoon. Clouds will start to increase this evening and overnight.

You're probably going to see a lot of raw model data floating around on social media and the internet today about a quick-hitting system late tonight and for the first part of Tuesday. Snow lovers are going to get really excited about what they are showing. Remember everything we've taught you over the years about how both ground and air temperatures affect moisture.

That being said, there are some snow or wintry mix chances late tonight. Lows will get close to freezing, but look to stay just above it. The rain and snow chances continue into the first part of Tuesday, but skies are expected to clear by the afternoon and evening hours and daytime highs are forecast to be in the low 40s. We're keeping a close eye on things and will update you immediately if it looks like anything will change. That's where we stand right now.

Skies will clear out overnight Tuesday and lows will drop into the low 30s.

Extended Forecast

Sunny skies and somewhat warmer temperatures return by Wednesday. Look for highs to be back into the mid to upper 40s. We climb into the 50s by Thursday with a few more clouds thrown into the mix, especially later in the day.

Rain chances return by the end of the work and school week, but temperatures soar into the low 60s for both Friday and Saturday.

