Chances for stronger storms possible for the next two days

Tuesday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day.

Today and Tomorrow

Buckle up, because this forecast is going to take some time to explain. First of all, the models are not handling the systems that will affect us the next couple of days well.

Here's what we know right now: Tuesday will start off mild and relatively dry. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds and scattered chances for showers and storms during the day. Remember, scattered is the key word here. I honestly think a lot of areas stay dry until tonight. Highs will soar with winds coming out of the southwest. Most will climb toward the 80-degree mark.

Tonight, we see a few stronger storms, especially late heading into Wednesday night. The Storm Prediction Center pulled our severe risk back, but they did not take it out. The upper Big Sandy (Martin County and counties north) are still under a slight risk tonight (2 out of 5). The central parts of the area are now under a marginal risk tonight (1 out of 5). The Cumberland Valley, I-75 corridor and Lake Cumberland are out of the severe risk, but could still see some stronger storms. I know that's a lot to take in, but that's where we're at right now. Lows will drop into the low 60s.

Now, let's talk about Wednesday. It's a similar set up to Tuesday, but I think the chances for scattered storms are better, especially during the afternoon hours, than they are today. Temps will again get close to 80, topping out in the upper 70s. A cold front will swing through overnight and bring more widespread storm activity. Because of that, the SPC has most of the area in a slight risk (2 out of 5). The Big Sandy is in a marginal risk (1 out of 5). We could see a few stronger storms during the day, but I think the bulk of the severe weather could come overnight with the front. Lows will drop into the mid-50s by Thursday morning.

Make sure you stay weather aware the next couple of days and nights and keep those weather radios on and handy and download the WYMT Weather App on your phone or tablet if you haven't already.

Extended Forecast

Our daytime high for Thursday happens at midnight as the front comes through. We'll still be dealing with some rain Thursday morning before skies clear out in the afternoon. Temps will drop throughout the day getting into the mid to upper 30s overnight.

While our weather turns cooler by Friday, we get a couple of days off from the action with sunny skies, for the most part, Friday and Saturday.

More rain chances return by Easter Sunday.

