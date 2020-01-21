Chances for snow linger, clearing skies later

Our cold spell continues for Tuesday before conditions start to warm up some toward the middle and end of the week.

Today and Tonight

Today is either going to go one of two ways: The way the models are showing it or the way my years of experience living here the mountains tells me it could go.

The wind is still coming in from the north, which means the flurries or light snow showers will continue early. Models have us clearing out to mostly sunny skies by mid-morning. I really hope that's the case, but I believe the clouds will hang around a little longer than expected. Wind chills will be a factor until the wind dies down, so take that into consideration, especially early as you're getting the kids out the door to school.

As for highs, I think we'll be close to freezing, which is still warmer than yesterday, but not great. If the sun does make an earlier appearance, then the temperatures could make it a little above freezing.

Tonight, it all depends on the clouds. If we do clear out early, it will be a frigid night with lows dropping into the mid-teens. If they hang around for a bit, we'll be closer to 20. It's something we'll keep a close eye on. Regardless, another chilly night is on the way.

Extended Forecast

For Wednesday, I think we start our warming trend with sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid-40s. Clouds will start to increase Wednesday night ahead of our next system and will likely be mainly cloudy on Thursday.

The chances for precipitation start Thursday night and linger into the weekend. Temperatures will play a big role in what type that is. As of right now, it looks like rain during the day and potentially a little mix or snow overnight. More on that as we get a little closer.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.