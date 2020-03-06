Chances for rain and snow today, sunshine returns for the weekend

Friday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. A Winter Weather Advisory starts at 9 a.m. and runs through 7 a.m. Saturday for Harlan, Letcher and Wise County.

Today and Tonight

Temperatures will continue to drop into the early morning hours before stabilizing in the mid to upper 30s across the region. The higher elevations could be a little cooler. Chances for rain and snow will be around all day, depending on the temperatures. The higher elevations should see mostly snow and they will see the highest snow totals. The chances for snow continue through the nighttime hours as well. Lows will drop into the upper 20s, so black ice could be an issue for some.

Most areas about 2,000 feet will likely see 1-2" of snow in the next 24 hours. Some locally higher amounts are possible. For those of us below 2,000 feet, I think we see a dusting, at best, thanks to warm ground temperatures. We'll keep you posted if anything changes.

Extended Forecast

After some early morning flurries on Saturday, the sunshine and milder temperatures return quickly. Highs should rebound to around 50 in the afternoon. Lows will drop to around freezing Saturday night.

Sunday looks amazing with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid-60s. Monday looks pretty good too with a mix of sun and clouds and highs again back in the mid-60s.

Unfortunately, our drier trend won't last. Rain chances return Monday night and stick around through most of next week. It's looking pretty dreary so soak up the sun this weekend.

Highs for most of next week will be in the 60s with lows in the 50s.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.