Chances for April showers early, gloomy day ahead

Welcome to April! Let's hope this month is a little less soggy than the first three months of the year have been.

Today and Tonight

What I'm about to say is not an April Fools joke, even though it might sound like it, but some of the higher elevations could see some snow early this morning. This would include some of the highest ridgetops, mainly above 3,500 feet. Most of us in the valleys will see some stray to scattered shower chances as we start out near 40 on this Wednesday.

The clouds hang around throughout the day and into the night. I think we'll stay in the upper 40s for highs. Someone might get close to 50. Those clouds finally start to clear out in the overnight hours and we'll drop into the mid to upper 30s for lows.

Extended Forecast

Thursday through Saturday can be summed up in one word: SUNSHINE! We'll also see a warming trend return to the mountains. We'll top out right around 60 on Thursday, in the upper 60s on Friday and get back into the 70s on Saturday. It'll be nice weather to get out, but remember, even though the weather is nice, the coronavirus is still with us, so practice good social distancing if you decide to venture out. Lows will be in the 30s on Thursday, 40s on Friday and around 50 on Saturday.

We'll mix a few clouds in with the sun on Sunday. Rain chances will also return to the region and stick around in scattered form into the first part of next week.

