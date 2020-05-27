Challenger Learning Center to offer summer programs virtually

As summer approaches, many camps and those offering programs for kids are trying to figure out ways to still engage with the children.

“With the way things are right now I don’t think we’re looking at a typical summer anymore," said Joseph Collins, program coordinator at the Challenger Learning Center.

This time of year, the Challenger Learning Center is usually gearing up for one of their busiest times.

“30 to 100 students per day so you can imagine that adds up pretty quickly over the course of a summer," said Collins.

This summer, the center will remain empty.

“We’ve got this museum area here and it’s so quiet and empty without the kids here so we’re really looking forward to getting our students back," said Collins.

They are planning to offer their summer programs virtually. Collins says they are working to switch all their classes to work in this format, even their wildlife classes and electronics and coding.

“So we’re gonna be doing a mix of real-time person to person instruction but also prerecorded videos as well," said Collins.

Plans are in the works to actually give kids a chance to have hands-on experience, even completing the classes from their homes.

“So we can actually prepackaged the materials and give them physical hands-on components that they can build along with us," said Collins.

The Challenger Learning Center already created a Minecraft server because of COVID-19 to give kids a chance to interact together.

“We can do electronic lessons and coding and even things like math and construction in that virtual world," said Collins.

They are still hoping in a couple of months they will be able to hold in-person classes yet again.

“We’re already looking at our PPE and protocols to do so. We want to make sure that we are ready to go if that opportunity arises," said Collins.

The center will post updates on their programs on their website

and Facebook page.

