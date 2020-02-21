Challenger Learning Center gets grant from Kentucky Power

The Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky has been around for 21 years and has encouraged kids across the mountains to learn more about science, technology, engineering, and math.

Friday, Kentucky Power officials, including President Brett Mattison, toured the facility and presented a $62,500 check to the center.

"Watching these kids today, it inspired me to know how important it is to spike the interest of these kids. Of course, they were laughing, but they weren't cutting up and laughing. They were focused on what they were doing and you could see their little minds like sponges, soaking up what they were learning and who knows what that could inspire them to learn one day. I'm just very impressed with this facility," said Mattison.

The money will go towards helping the center create more STEM programs for kids.

"So many of our students live with technology but they never really grow to understand it. To them, it's a tool to let them deal with fun things avoid boredom things of that nature. But we want to get hands on that technology, can be used for so many things," said Joseph Collins, the Challenger Learning Center program coordinator.