Chad's Hope celebrates Thanksgiving in February

This year, Chad's Hope celebrated Thanksgiving three months late due to a fire in the building.

The fire happened on Thanksgiving Day of 2019 forcing the people of Chad's Hope into a wood shop while fire crews worked on putting out the fire.

The Thanksgiving dinner celebration finally happened on Saturday, the day after Valentine's Day. "It was put on my heart to have a Thanksgiving in February," said executive director Steve May.

"Hope" was an on-going theme at Chad's Hope, especially during the fire. "Three months ago when we had the fire this parking lot was vacant and it would cause I think, most people to lose hope, said May

Tommy Melton, a student at Chad's Hope, said this Thanksgiving dinner was extra special because he got to spend it with his parents. "I love it. The Lord is blessing the relationship, it is completely restored and getting better every day," said Melton.

Melton's father, Tom Melton, was proud to see how far his son has come and the progress he has made. "When we come here we see my son, we don't see addiction. For years we have, we've just dealt with addiction and now we got our son back," said Melton.

Chad's Hope will start to rebuild in the coming weeks from the fire. For now, the room has been closed for the safety of the students and staff.