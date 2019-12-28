Certificate of need filed for ambulance service in Magoffin County

The Magoffin County Judge-Executive was worried after seeing data of long ambulance response times.

Now, he said he will apply to start their own service.

"We've got to see things happen," said Matthew Wireman.

Judge-Executive Wireman has been working on an important application.

"What we feel is best is for Magoffin County to obtain what is called a Certificate of Need (CON) through the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services," Wireman explained.

Wireman told WYMT there are multiple reasons behind the 18-page request.

"From April to October, we had 108 instances, give or take, some of that data may be skewed, but quite a few instances where it took over 30 minutes to get on scene," Wireman pointed out.

Those numbers are from a computer-assisted dispatch (CAD) log.

In August, we talked with Bert Absher, Director of Operations for Lifeguard Emergency Medical Services, about the impact of understaffing.

"They've been addressing those concerns, but this is life and death issues," recalled Wireman. "Although they are addressing it like I said, I want to see it done a lot more rapidly."

The Lifeguard representative told WYMT, an emergency management service staffing emergency resulted in response time delays. This emergency is a problem not only in Eastern Kentucky but across the nation as well.

"We then began conversations in late October with Lifeguard to see what the problem was and to make sure the problem got resolved," said Wireman.

Wireman said another issue his county receives is a level zero zone.

"What that means is, we had zero ambulances in Magoffin County for emergency services," said Wireman. "Since mid-November or late November until now, we've had 15 instances where we had no ambulances in Magoffin County."

The previous ambulance service obtained an emergency CON for Magoffin County.

"That went with the license that Pike County had," Wireman recalled. "It's called License 1611."

Wireman told WYMT the county does not currently have a license or a CON going through this process. He believed the emergency license was filed sometime in 2012.

"It would be very beneficial to Magoffin County to have its own CON and it's own license so we have something to fall back on should things not improve with the current ambulance service," Wireman explained.

Wireman said this application could mean life or death to the people who live in or travel through his community.

"Everybody has an expectation that emergency services are going to be there and be available," the Judge-Executive said.

The filing deadline for the certificate of need application is January 29th. It could take until mid-June to complete the process.

We reached out to Lifeguard multiple times on Saturday for a comment but have not heard back.