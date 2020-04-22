Central Kentucky Hospital has yet to see feared COVID-19 spike

Doctors at a Danville Hospital built a specialized ICU for COVID-19 patients in preparation for an anticipated spike in cases this week that did not happen.

Doctors said it could still be coming, and everyone needs to keep following the proper guidelines and mandates.

Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center has a lot of empty beds for COVID-19 patients and other health care needs.

“It’s not like it’s going to disappear. The cases will continue,” said Dr. Chris Petrey.

Cases of COVID-19 may even go down a lot over the next two to three months but he says next fall it could be a whole different story.

Despite most of these beds remaining empty and no critical care patients, Petrey fears that will change and precautions that are taken now need to continue.

“You’re going to see people get complacent, once things re-open. They are going to go back to their old ways of life,” said Dr. Petrey. “There’s no hoax about it. And people are dying. If we become complacent and go back to the way we were before completely, too soon, I think we can be in real trouble.”

He believes those beds need to stay empty to get ready. Yet, other beds in the same hospital remain empty for another reason.

Health care systems across Kentucky have had to furlough or lay off people because of the ban on elected procedures, that’s also happened here at Ephraim McDowell.

Ephraim McDowell Health furloughed nearly 400 associates.

Dan McDay from Ephraim McDowell Health said, "To be prepared for the patients expected to come in but also long term to keep the hospital and health care system open.”

It is ironic because the goal was to not stress the health care system yet that same system is in some ways and in some places, sitting idle.

McDay said, “We are ready to go. We are prepared to treat these patients. We have the staff to do it. Physicians to do it. If anyone can take care of the patients, it’s the hospital.”

Ephraim McDowell leaders say if other hospitals do become overwhelmed, they can help with that load.

Doctors also tell us they are testing in Boyle, Lincoln, and Mercer Counties. They can test up to 100 people per day, yet they are only seeing about 20 per day needing to be tested.