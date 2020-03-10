Census Bureau site goes live as counting begins in earnest

The 2020 census is off and running now that the questionnaire is available on the U.S. Census Bureau website.

For the first time, most people are being encouraged to answer the questions online, though they can still answer by telephone or return the form by mail.

The results will determine how many congressional seats each state gets and how $1.5 trillion in federal spending gets distributed.

Census workers will go door-to-door in May to ask the questions in homes that haven’t responded.

The coronavirus outbreak could disrupt this: Disaster plans call for workers to drop off questionnaires with the hope that people will respond on their own.

