Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club continue classes, homework help online

While their doors are closed, the Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club is continuing their classes online.

"We have so many children that we love and we miss. And, we wanted to reach out to them in the best way possible," said Melanie Adams, Unit Director. "And, right now the only way that's possible, other than to just put fliers around the county is to do it virtually."

Through YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat and other programs they are able to stay close to their kids.

The club is continuing to implement its drug and alcohol prevention Smart Moves program, Triple Play, Healthy Habits, as well as challenges and live homework help.

"It's a little something fun. We're also doing contests where the kids can win prize money. They can win gift certificates for ice cream, different little things like that. So, we're trying to use some incentives and just bring everyone in," said Adams.

Those classes are on Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.