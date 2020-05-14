Cave Run Lake to reopen some grounds this weekend

Coordination among different agencies will lead to the reopening of some grounds at Cave Run Lake this weekend.

Sister station WKYT reports portions of it closed because people were not following guidelines.

Officials say they will be enforcing social distancing with no more than 10 people gathering together and adds that if people cannot abide by the new guidelines, they will likely have to close it yet again.

"Had it not been for the picnic areas and the way people were packing in there earlier on it would have never been closed anyways. It's just because it was in the cluster with the trail, the picnic area, and the beach that it got it to this level," said Bath County Judge Executive Bobby Rogers.

Owners with Scott's Creek Marina on Cave Run Lake said that right now they are unsure when they will be able to reopen and rent boats.