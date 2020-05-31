Cars from 1966 and before prepare to hit the dragway in London

Cars from several states will come to the London Dragway on Saturday with the Southeast Gassers.

Nearly 88 cars have already pre-entered for the race.

Craig Boone, manager of the dragway, says its a nostalgia type of event.

“It’s just an awesome show. When they leave the line they are doing wheel stands. When they are shifting gears they are still doing wheel stands. It’s just an awesome show to watch," Boone said. "All the cars have to be 66 1966 or older. You’ll have cars that are 1950s, 1962 or 1963."

An event that does not always stop in London because the Southeast Gassers do nearly 10 events throughout the year.

“It’s not something that any track could actually host. They picked us and we are very pleased to be able to host it for them," Boone said. Last year was our first year with them. We got rain so they are excited to come back hopefully with better weather this year."

The races will begin around 3 p.m. and will last nearly eight hours on Saturday.

