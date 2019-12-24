Carrying on his late father's tradition: Mountain Santa delivers toys in Harlan County

Mike Howard started delivering toys as 'Mountain Santa' more than 40 years ago.

"There will never be another man like Mike Howard," said a friend of Mike Howard Darrell Wilson.

Since Howard's death, his son, Jordan Howard carries on the tradition playing the role of Mountain Santa.

"When your dad's done it, you'd rather for him to be here doing it," said Jordan Howard.

Howard and a team of several others delivered hundreds of gifts this holiday season.

"It's just a blessing to get out here and see all these kids' happy faces," said Wilson.

Kids waited outside of their houses as Mountain Santa arrived.

"I love it. I come here every year!"

Many calling this a blessing as some people are out of work this Christmas.

"A lot of people around here can't really afford things anymore after the mines went out," said one parent.

Christmas Eve marked the fourth and final toy run for Mountain Santa and his team. They plan to do it all again next year.