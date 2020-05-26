Car flips after driving on closed road in Perry County

Over the weekend, a road collapsed with a car on top of it on State Highway 267 in Perry County. The road has been closed for a month.

Someone driving a black Mazda CX-30 drove on the closed road when it then gave away. The car flipped upside down.

"People should not drive past a road closed sign it is illegal if somebody drives past a road closed sign and its also common sense its a matter of life and death if the road is closed it's closed for a reason because it is unsafe," said H.B. Elkins, Public Information Officer for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10.

Elkins said they do not know the condition of the driver.