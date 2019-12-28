Truck bomb in Somali capital kills at least 79 at rush hour

The death toll from a truck bombing in Somalia’s capital is now at least 79, and the president blames the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group.

A civilian who was wounded in a suicide car bomb attack is helped at a check point in Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday, Dec, 28, 2019. A police officer says a car bomb has detonated at a security checkpoint during the morning rush hour in Somalia's capital. (Credit: AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsame)

More than 120 other people were wounded and the toll could rise. It was the worst attack in Mogadishu in more than two years.

The truck exploded during rush hour as Somalia returned to work after its weekend.

Witnesses say the force of the Saturday rush-hour blast reminded them of the devastating 2017 bombing that killed hundreds of people.

Police said the dead included two Turkish nationals.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast that police say targeted a tax collection center.

However, the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group often carries out such attacks. The extremist group now makes its own explosives.

