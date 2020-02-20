Cancer patients, survivors ask lawmakers to make fighting cancer priority

Patients, survivors and volunteers rallied in Frankfort Thursday morning with one message - make cancer a priority.

People at the rally made sure Kentucky lawmakers heard their message.

"An estimated 26,500 Kentuckians will be diagnosed with cancer in 2020, and roughly 10,540 will die from the disease," said Kristy Young, a member of the American Cancer Society.

Pam Pilgrim is a cancer survivor. She brought three high school students from Eastern Kentucky to speak to their senator.

"We're hopeful. We're trying to see every representative and every senator here to make sure they know what our message is," Pilgrim said. "He was very engaged with them, which I was very pleased with, but we gave him our priorities. He did not commit to any of them, but we will follow up with him regularly until the session is over."