Can you spot what's wrong? Illegal money passing through Hyden

Everyone has heard the dangers of and warnings to watch out for counterfeit money, but Hyden Citizens Bank is seeing a different kind of fake money.

The money looks real at first glance.

"Folks are getting fooled," said Joel Brashear, the community outreach officer at Hyden Citizens Bank.

The bills are actually marked 'not legal'.

"They say 'for motion picture use only' on the bills," said Brashear.

He says this kind of money has come through the doors of the bank before.

"We're seeing it more frequently. We actually had two more bills come up this morning," said Brashear.

He says counterfeiting is not a huge problem in this region, but the movie prop money is popping up more often.

Brashear urges people to check every bill you receive.

"Just feel them. Real paper has a distinct feel and if it feels even slightly off you don't have to accept that bill. Ask for another one," said Brashear.

The bank uses technology to catch fake bills.

"We have money counters that, when you put the bills through, it automatically kicks it out so it knows to read the bill quality so we know immediately when one of these come through without even looking at it," said Brashear.

The mom-and-pop shops are left to use old school techniques.

"So they are relying on just the feel of the bill or just using their eyes," said Brashear.

Brashear says there is no pattern to when they see the bills enter circulation. If you find some, you can take the fake bills to your local police or sheriff's department.