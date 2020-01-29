Can drones help keep cows healthy? UK researchers say they can.

The University of Kentucky is using drones to keep cattle healthy.

Every year nearly three million cows die in the U.S. due to health problems. It costs the cattle industry over $1 billion dollars, but researchers at UK are hoping to change that using drones. (Photo source: UK Dept. of Engineering // WKYT)

Sister station WKYT reports researchers are using a $900,000 grant to program drones to monitor cows.

Nearly three million cows die in the U.S. every year due to health issues. Researchers hope the drone program will help farmers keep an eye on their cows.

"Beef producers are probably underserved in terms of technology. A lot of the high tech stuff seems to go towards dairy or crop productions, so there was really an opportunity to apply some of the same technologies that are being used in other areas towards beef production," said Mike Michaelsama, with UK Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering

Ongoing research is testing to see how well cows get along with the drones, so to speak.