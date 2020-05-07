Army Corps campgrounds on Lake Cumberland closed through May

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is extending the closing of 25 Corps-managed campgrounds within the Cumberland River Basin in Kentucky and Tennessee through May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This affects all Corps-managed campgrounds at Lake Barkley and Lake Cumberland in Kentucky and Cheatham Lake, K. Percy Priest Lake, Old Hickory Lake, Cordell Hill Lake, Center Hill Lake and Dale Hollow Lake in Tennessee.

There is no official date for reopening the campgrounds.

If you have a reservation for May, you can modify your reservations in order to avoid cancellation of dates beyond May 31.

Those people should receive an email notification with details on how to complete a modification if needed.

The deadline to complete any modification is May 15th. Full refunds will be issued with no cancellation fees if you haven't modified the reservation by then.