A Campbell County home is destroyed after a fire early Saturday morning.

According to county dispatch, the call came in at 2:17 a.m. The homeowner told 911 that the chimney was on fire.

The Campbell County Fire Service responded to the scene at 257 Prestige Ridge Road. Firefighters said the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Dispatch said the call first came in from a smoke detector. No injuries were reported.