Campbell Co. authorities close 6 month long drug trafficking case after making arrest

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office closed a drug trafficking case Thursday night after a search warrant led to an arrest.

Around 6 pm on Thursday, May 14, investigators from the sheriff's office and the Jacksboro Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of 34-year-old Kevin Allen Grabow at 274 Clearlake Dr. Jacksboro.

According to a release, investigators from both units had reportedly made several purchases of controlled substances from Grabow's house prior to the execution of the warrant.

The sheriff's office reported recovering heroin, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia over the course of several scheduled buys.

As a result of a six-month-long investigation, Grabow was taken into custody and is facing charges of sale and delivery of a schedule I and VI controlled substance, one count of possession of a schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators close to the case say that based on evidence recovered during the execution of this warrant, a further arrest is likely. The investigation was sparked after authorities got several neighborhood complaints and were dispatched to the residence numerous times to respond to multiple overdose victims.