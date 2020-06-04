Camp UNITE going virtual this year

Officials with Operation UNITE tell WYMT their annual camp will go on this year, just in a different way.

For the first time since it started in 2007, Camp UNITE will be conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, normally held at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, will take place July 21st through the 23rd.

“Unfortunately, many of the activities which campers have come to enjoy in the past – such as a trip to the waterpark – are simply not an option for us this year,” Nancy Hale, UNITE President & CEO, said. “But, we are able to share information on how to have fun without drugs.”

The camp is for kids entering 7th, 8th or 9th grades in August and live in Operation UNITE's service region.

We're told those who had already submitted an application to attend the camp will be contacted by a UNITE staff member and given priority to register for the Virtual Camp UNITE. For those who haven't registered yet, officials say you have until June 26th to do so.

You can find the link to sign up here.