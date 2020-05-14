Calls grow for probe of shooting that left black woman dead

Calls for an outside investigation into the fatal police shooting of a Kentucky emergency medical technician are growing, two months after the 26-year-old black woman was killed in her home.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state’s attorney general and U.S. attorney should review the case.

Police fatally shot Breonna Taylor in her home in March. A newspaper reports police had a warrant to search Taylor's home but the suspect they were seeking didn't live there.

Outrage has spread beyond Kentucky as some high profile figures, such as U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, are calling for a federal investigation.