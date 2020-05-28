CVS Pharmacy offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Perry County

Officials with CVS Pharmacy announced Thursday they will expand their drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites across Kentucky.

Most of the locations are in Central or Western Kentucky, but one of them is the Village Lane location in Hazard.

Starting Friday, May 29th, people will be able to register online for an appointment.

During the appointment, you will pull around to the pharmacy drive in window where an employee will give you a self swab kit that you stay in your car to do. After you finish, the test will be sent off to the lab and the results will be available in around three days.

“Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible,” Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health said in a news release.