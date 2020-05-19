Convenience store under investigation after "no face masks" sign

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department says they have reached out to Alvin's Convenience Store in Manchester.

This is after they put up a sign on their door which read "No Face Masks in the store, lower your mask or go somewhere else. Stop listening to Beshear. He is a dumba**."

The store told the health department the sign was a joke, but the department is sending someone to check and see if the sign is still there.

In a statement on Alvin's Facebook page, they said they would "never deny any customer access inside our store, that is wearing a mask or not wearing a mask" and that what they were trying to get across was that it is "your choice to wear one or not, not our governments choice for us."

Alvin's went on to say they did not mean to offend anyone, but that they would not apologize for their belief in "our freedom to make our own decisions."

The health department says the investigation into this incident is ongoing and that they are not allowed to comment on active investigations.

Christine Green with the Cumberland Health Department did want to say thank all the businesses who are working with them and following Governor Andy Beshear's plan on safely reopening and helping keep the community safe.

If a customer does run into problems such as this at any store in the Cumberland Valley District, they can call 1-606-598-5564 and report what happened.

The health department actively follows-up with any complaints.