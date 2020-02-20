CSX ends emergency phase at site of train derailment

One week ago, a quiet community in Elkhorn City was startled by sounds of a fiery train derailment.

A mudslide from recent rains caused the derailment in the Draffin community. Local rescue crews quickly saved the two engineers by boat before time ran out. Both men made it without serious injuries.

Earlier Friday morning, CSX removed all of the contaminated soil, cleared the area and is getting ready to repair the tracks. All contaminated soil will be placed in lined gondola cars and shipped to a staging area for analysis before disposal. All tank cars and locomotives will also undergo a cleaning process before they are removed.

Watch: Time-lapse as crews remove last engine from derailed train in Pike County.

CSX crews said this ends the "emergency phase". Long-term monitoring of the site, including water samples, will continue.

The train was carrying ethanol, which is used to make gasoline.