COVID-19 won't stop purple Bible tradition

Almost two years ago Ginger Carroll handed out her 3,000th purple Bible..

She gives everyone she comes across one of the momentos, and most notably one to every graduating senior at Buckhorn High School.

“That’s one of the first things that they asked. They look forward to getting those, each year graduates do they begin asking well in advance of when we have traditional graduation scheduled,” said Tim Wooton, principal at Buckhorn School.

The Bibles are in memory of Carroll's son Bryan. He is a graduate of Buckhorn but died less than a year after graduation in a car crash.

"I hope he would be proud, I hope he would be really proud. Bryan kept several Bibles in his room. He loved to hear about the lord you know he talked with his papaws, his grandparents about the Bible all the time so, he would be very proud I hope, I hope," said Carroll.

This year's senior class is seeing their lives be turned around. They haven't stepped foot in a classroom in nearly two months, their graduation ceremony, while it will be at the Log Cathedral in the Village of Buckhorn, it will not be like the usual ones.

However, these purple Bibles that rest in their lockers, awaiting the next day when they will grasp them for the first time, offer a little bit of normal in a time anything but that.

"The world is so uncertain right now there's so many questions and people look here and look there so hopefully someone will look for the bible for answers, or to settle them down and just guide them in their fears," said Carroll.

The King James Version Bibles have Romans 10:13 highlighted in every single one. It reads 'For so whoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.'

"That's always going to be in there. That's been in every bible I've ever given out," said Carroll.

That Bible passage is engraved on the headstone of Bryan Carroll.

This year, the Bibles have the familiar yellow highlighted passage in them, but also included this year is a message from Ginger Carroll herself that says 'always find the good,' a message for the senior class, left in the bibles that have become to mean so much.