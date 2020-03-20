COVID-19 taking toll on nonprofits

Jackson is home to the United Methodist Mountain Mission. For 77 years, the mission has served the mountains with donated clothes and other items from multiple states surrounding Kentucky.

"The mission has been here for 77 years, 77 years the mission has been here helping people, it was right after world war two that it started," said Karen Bunn executive director.

Bunn has been watching the Governors updates every day, making the point to say they are Team Kentucky. She gathered her group of employees Monday to start taking precautions.

"Talking to all my employees both here in the plant and in all the stores we need to practice social distancing, we need to practice good hand washing," said Bunn.

The Mountain Mission has a roughly two million dollar budget a year. More than 90 percent of that budget relies on the in-store sales of items that are donated.

After Monday's meeting, however, the UMMM saw donations and sales drop quickly.

About midweek the decision was made to, temporarily, layoff their warehouse workers who sort the goods and prepare for them to be delivered to their eight opportunity stores.

"I wish, I wish, I wish, I could afford to pay them to stay home I so wish I could," said Bunn.

Even with the steps taken in the warehouse, a remorseful Bunn said the cuts could not stop there.

"I know that it is a hardship and like I said I wish I could pay them to stay home. I want to protect them. I wish I could pay them, but like I said with finances we're quickly coming to the bottom of the barrel," said Bunn.

Bunn does not have a timeline on how long it will be until employees will be able to return to work.

Those who would like to help the United Methodist Mountain Mission can call them at (606) 666-7795 or send donations to P.O. Box 888 Jackson, Ky. 41339